RPG ‘Astria Ascending’ in development with Final Fantasy talent

Indie RPG Astria Ascending is being made in collaboration with talent behind the Final Fantasy series.

French developers Artisan Studios have teamed up with the composer of Final Fantasy 12, Hitoshi Sakimoto, and the writer of Final Fantasy 7, Kazushige Nojima.

Publishers Dear Villagers have released a video featuring the pair talking about their involvement – see it below.

Advertisement

Astria Ascending’s plot will pit players as a cast of eight demigods who have been tasked with enforcing justice across the world.

As with many RPGs, they have not chosen the role and have instead been forced into the position, which will see personal circumstances interfere with their roles.

Artisan Studios have said that the game is “a story based around adult characters”, that “offers a more mature experience and extensive dialog”.

The official website mentions some key aspects of the game such as a promise of five cities to visit and a turn-based combat system that uses the a mechanic called the Focus Point System.

The game also features artwork from CyGames, the studio behind JRPG Granblue Fantasy. Astria Ascending doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass, as confirmed in the ID@Xbox showcase yesterday (March 26).

Advertisement

In related news, legendary Final Fantasy Composer Nobuo Uematsu said recently that he believes that his soundtrack for upcoming JRPG Fantasian may be the last he game he completes a full soundtrack for.

In an interview IGN Asia, Uematsu and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu talked about Fantasia, which is set to be released via the Apple Arcade.