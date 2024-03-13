‘RuneScape’ creator Andrew Gower drops trailer for new game ‘Brighter Shores’

RuneScape creator and Jagex co-founder Andrew Gower has shared a trailer for his upcoming RPG Brighter Shores – check it out below.

Gower co-founded Jagex with his brother Paul and released Runescape in 2001. They stepped down from the board of directors in 2010 but now Andrew Gower has shared his next project after years of development.

Brighter Shores is a point-and-click role-playing-game where players will be able to “explore a land of magic and mysteries, with a huge number of professions to try, and something new to find around every corner,” according to the official Steam description. “Brighter Shores features an ongoing story and hundreds of hours of gameplay.”

Check out the official trailer below:

Gower has been working on the “big game” for over ten years now and has regularly shared progress across social media. “I am very excited to finally announce my new game Brighter Shores,” he wrote earlier today (March 13), encouraging fans to wishlist it on Steam.

“As the newest recruit in the Hopeport town guard, you are looking to make a name for yourself. This soon turns out to be a more challenging role than you had anticipated, with a strange storm raging over the harbour and unrest from the local goblins,” reads the description.

I am very excited to finally announce my new game “Brighter Shores”. Check out the Steam link below, and please add it to your Steam wishlist to be notified when it is released! 🙂https://t.co/YY6B9l6Df5 — Andrew Gower (@AndrewCGower) March 13, 2024

“You will discover powerful magic sources and become one of the legendary classes of old: Cryoknight, Guardian or Hammermage. Which is fortunate, because something is corrupting the deepest reaches of the nearby Hopeforest, and only through the strength of your new-found powers will you be able to deal with it.”

While Brighter Shores doesn’t currently have a release date, Gower announced it should be released in quarter 3 of 2024 for PC.

