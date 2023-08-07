‘RuneScape’ rolls out new Necromancy skill and nine quests

RuneScape has introduced Necromancy into the massively multiplayer online role-playing game, featuring nine new quests, formidable boss battles and a Halloween event to look forward to.

“Players will enter Gielinor’s underworld – The City of Um – to commune and free the undead,” reads a press release. “Wielding a Death Guard and Skull Lantern, players will battle fearsome enemies throughout Gielinor and the underworld perfecting their Necromancy combat, Rituals, and Runecrafting skills.”

Advertisement

Necromancy is outside of the game’s combat triangle, meaning that it is neither weak nor strong to magic, melee or ranged attacks. Consequently, players will all be learning together on how to make the most of the new weapons, armour and abilities at their disposal.

The combat style will be “straightforward to learn and rewarding to master” while entertaining those players who like to engage with RuneScape’s lore. With nine new quests to complete, there will also be the arrival of the quest Ancient Awakening in October.

That is preceded by a period of player feedback for Necromancy as well as new updates. Additionally, developer Jagex teased the game’s annual Halloween celebrations in October, which likely include Necromancy-adjacent miniquests and activities. However, it might be located in the City of Um as opposed to Draynor Manor, which has been the site of the event for the past three years.

Lastly, there will be a new boss battle to roll out in November. The combat style will be free for players up to level 20 and then it will scale to level 120 for RuneScape Members. The team mentioned that the combat level will increase from level 138 to level 152.

In other gaming news, $300,000 (£236,000) worth of trading card game cards were allegedly stolen on the day before Gen Con 2023, the biggest event for tabletop gaming in North America.