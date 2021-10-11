Russian copies of ‘Far Cry 6’ in the UK are preventing upgrades

Update, October 11: Ubisoft has provided NME with a statement: “The team is aware of reports that some players are unable to upgrade their PlayStation 4 version of Far Cry 6 to the PlayStation 5 version. We are investigating the issue and will provide an update ASAP.”

Original story

People in the UK who own Far Cry 6 on PS4 are reporting that they’re unable to upgrade to the PS5 version due to receiving Russian versions of the game.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Ubisoft has sent players the wrong version of a game. As initially reported by Eurogamer, these Russian discs don’t affect the gameplay, but they do prevent UK owners from upgrading to the latest version of the game unless they switch to a Russian PSN account. The issue with this fix is that it wipes all progress from your game and also prevents you from using any DLC linked to your UK account.

This same issue happened in December when players who owned PS4 copies of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion were unable to upgrade to PS5 versions. Ubisoft did eventually fix the problem, but it seems it hasn’t learned from past mistakes. Hopefully, a similar fix can be implemented in less time this time around.

HERE IS WHY YOU CANNOT GET YOUR FAR CRY 6 UPGRADE FOR PS5. @Ubisoft sent out region encoded discs to other regions. *AGAIN* because apparently they didn’t learn from the last time this happened.#FarCry6 #Ubisoft #UbisoftSupport pic.twitter.com/5gfd9XysQd — Stuart Pearson (@sjpearson85) October 7, 2021

NME reviewed Far Cry 6 and gave it four stars, writing it was “good, but uninspiring.” Fortunately, main character Dani Rojas is a “nigh-unstoppable tropical fuck storm that can visit death on anyone,” and is “actually incredibly likeable and feels distinctly human.”

The game has a secret ending you can unlock, as well as QR codes that may be teasing a Far Cry survival game. There are other things that you may want to know before playing the game, such as the necessity to invest in good suppressors and your own vehicle.

Advertisement

In other news, Metroid Dread is the fastest-selling Metroid game in the UK, and the next Call Of Duty game might be called Modern Warfare II.