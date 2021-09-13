Ryan Reynolds confirms Wrexham AFC is playable in ‘FIFA 22’

Over the weekend, Ryan Reynolds posted a video on Twitter to confirm that the football club he co-owns, Wrexham AFC, will feature in FIFA 22.

Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham FC with Rob McElhenney, confirmed in a humorous video that Wrexham will now be found in FIFA 22‘s Rest of World category. That’s because no other teams from the National League feature in the game so it’s the only place the team could really fit.

Advertisement

The video is typically quirky as is customary for Ryan Reynolds, as he and McElhenney question where “Rest of World” actually is.

However, this is a massive win for the small Welsh team. EA has announced that it has signed a multi-year partnership with Wrexham that will see the company support the club’s work off the pitch via its initiative with Wrexham Glyndwr University, as well as the provision of a community lounge at the Racecourse Ground too.

In a statement (thanks, Eurogamer), Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker said: “There are only a small number of brands within football that can be classed as iconic and that every club wants to be associated with. Everyone is truly excited about Wrexham joining FIFA 22. The co-chairmen talked about making Wrexham a global force when they became its custodians and are now able, with our fans, to take on the Rest of the World, as part of that journey.”

The Rest of World category includes teams such as AC Monza, AEK Athens, Al Ain FC, Apoel FC, Benevento, Crotone, CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvárosi TC, Hajduk Split, HJK Helsinki, Kaizer Chiefs, Lecce, Lokomotiv Moscow, Olympiacos CFP, Orlando Pirates, Panathinaikos, Parma, PAOK, Shakhtar Donetsk, Slavia Praha, Sparta Praha, Spartak Moscow, Viktoria Plzeň, Soccer Aid, Adidas All-Star and MLS All-Stars so it’s quite a varied list.

Players are able to play as Wrexham AFC by using the Kick-Off option in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 is due for release on October 1 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. There are numerous different editions to choose from so take a look at our FIFA 22 hub to find the one for you.

Advertisement

In other FIFA news, US Open tennis champion Daniil Medvedev celebrated his victory with the FIFA ‘dead fish’ celebration move.