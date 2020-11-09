‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’ online co-op will only be available post-launch

Sumo Digital, the developer of Sackboy: A Big Adventure, has announced that the game’s online co-op feature has been pushed back.

The game’s design director Ned Waterhouse revealed the delayed in a PlayStation Blog post on Friday. November 6. He explained that the feature is being pushed back to ensure it “is the very best experience it can be for players”, added that his team requires “a little more time to get it right so you can enjoy it to the fullest with your friends and family”.

Waterhouse said that the feature will arrive by “end of 2020” via a patch, although he did not state a specific date. The patch will also include cross-gen multiplayer for PS4 and PS5 gamers, as well as the ability to transfer save files from PS4 to PS5.

However, the game’s offline co-op mode will still be available at launch and will support up to four players. Despite the delay, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a launch title for the PS5, is still scheduled to arrive alongside the console on November 12 for both the next-gen console and its current-gen predecessor.

The delay of Sackboy: A Big Adventure’s co-op mode comes just two weeks after it was revealed that Destruction AllStars, which was also set to be a launch title for the PS5, has been delayed to February 2021. In addition, the game will now be released as a free PlayStation Plus title instead, with full refunds eligible for players who had pre-purchased the game.