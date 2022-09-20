‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’ seems to be coming to PC

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is seemingly the next PlayStation exclusive to be ported to PC, after an image from the game was uploaded to Steam’s database.

Rumours about Sackboy’s big PC adventure have been circulating for a while – a SteamDB entry from October 2021 has been rumoured to be Sumo Digital’s 2020 platformer, due to references to Project Marmalade, the game’s original codename.

These rumours have been seemingly confirmed, as VGC has spotted that the same database entry linked above now includes a zoomed-in image of Sackboy.

While the listing, of course, does not include a release date, PC players likely don’t have long to wait. Alongside the Sackboy image, the database entry has also been updated with language support, which is usually one of the final additions before release.

Sackboy’s PC outing would be just the latest in a long line of former PlayStation exclusives breaking out from consoles. To date, a number of the platform’s most iconic titles have made the jump, including the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Days Gone, Death Stranding and God of War.

Sackboy A Big Adventure first released for PS5 and PS4 in November 2020 as a launch title for PlayStation’s latest console. The game failed to impress in our review, which criticised the game for its lack of ambition and failed to live up to the promise of a next-gen launch title.

“It plays it safe at every turn, rounding off its own corners, avoiding any risky new ideas,” reads the review. “Launch games are supposed to push the boat out, but Sackboy won’t even go down to the docks, afraid of getting his little sack feet wet. That’s not to say Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a bad game, however. Just that it does nothing at all to advertise the new power of the PS5.”

