‘Saints Row’ has been delayed to August 2022

Saints Row has been pushed back from its planned launch date of February 25 2022, and will instead launch in August later in the year.

Announced today (November 17), the Saints Row delay means that the game is now set to launch on August 23, 2022.

A statement from Jim Boone – chief creative officer at Volition – explains that the studio “underestimated the impact Covid would have on our schedule” and has realised that it needs more time to “give our team longer to perfect their craft”.

Advertisement

“Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve. The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish.”

Boone adds that the delay is a “generous, yet essential amount of time” and clarifies the extra development will not involve any changes to the story or characters.

While fans will likely be disappointed with the decision to delay Saints Row, Boone stressed that it is Volition’s “absolute priority to get this right”.

Last month, Volition revealed that Insurance Fraud will return with Saints Row. A fan-favourite mission series, it involves players throwing themselves into oncoming traffic for financial reward. The same video also revealed several other business ventures available in the game – including toxic waste disposal and Let’s Pretend heists.

Advertisement

In other news, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has been enhanced on PC. The update adds ray-tracing, support for Nvidia‘s DLSS technology, and other upgrades that were brought to the Xbox Series X|S earlier in the year.