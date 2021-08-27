‘Saints Row’ reboot gets gameplay video, but some fans are still concerned

After announcing a reboot for the series at Gamescom 2021, the new Saints Row has a seven-minute gameplay video that breaks the game down.

Set in the fictional city of Santo Ileso, Volition has said the game will have nine unique districts and a new cast of characters for the player to interact with. Voice of the boss Bryce Charles presented the video and called it “the biggest and best Saints Row playground yet”, and you can watch the video below.

Advertisement

Plenty of fans don’t feel the same way and seem to have a problem with the games general direction. As VGC reported on a large number of dislikes across the game’s trailer on different channels. At the time of writing (August 27), the above gameplay trailer has 5,700 likes and 2,600 dislikes on the official Saints Row channel, a significantly better ratio than the initial trailer.

From the gameplay, fans have been calling for the character customisation to actually be shown, as it wasn’t shown off in the video. After one Twitter user voiced concern for the game, the official Saints Row Twitter account said:

“We are not backing down on this game. We get it, it’s new and it’s a shock reaction to a reboot like no other.”

We are not backing down on this game. We get it, it’s new and it’s a shock reaction to a reboot like no other. The gif was supposed to convey that. — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) August 26, 2021

According to the video description, the game will feature a drop-in drop-out co-op, a vast variety of guns, and a map that focuses on the Southwest Desert of the US. It also says players can “Build Your Criminal Empire – Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets with ingenious criminal ventures.”

Saints Row will be launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC on February 25 2022.

Advertisement

In other news, Halo Infinite’s battle pass system will reward players via challenges and not XP, which has plenty of fans worried about how the multiplayer portion of the game will hold itself long term.