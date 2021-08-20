‘Saints Row’ website teases reboot and will likely reveal at Gamescom

The official Saints Row website appears to be teasing a new entry in the series, with other teasers suggesting fans could hear more very soon.

The graffiti filled wall teaser can be viewed on the series website here, and right in the middle of it is the word ‘rebooting’. Despite being cryptic on the surface, it’s obvious that Saints Row is coming back in some capacity.

It’s likely though that we’ll see more of the upcoming title at Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 25. Host Geoff Keighley tweeted out the link to the teaser alongside the statement “Five days until Gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday. We are “Bossing” it with our announcements this year.”

If that wasn’t proof enough, the official Twitter for the series got in on the action when it replied to the tweet with a picture of Keighley from this year’s Summer Game Fest (yes, that one).

The last full Saints Row release was 2013’s Saints Row IV, which was followed up by the standalone DLC Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell. The original Saints Row released in 2006 and was compared positively to Grand Theft Auto at the time, with the series then shifting towards more ‘outrageous humour’ with subsequent titles.

Last we heard of any official release was Saints Row: The Third Remastered, which released in May of this year for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. In our NME review Jason Coles said that “the new visuals help bring the festering city of Steelport to life in glorious fashion, and the gameplay is still incredibly good fun even nine years after the game originally released.”

