Sakurai confirms next ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ fighter will be the last

During a Nintendo live stream showcasing the latest addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, director Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that the next DLC fighter after Kazuya will be the last.

After showcasing Kazuya Mishima, the newest fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sakurai confirmed that “the next DLC fighter will be the last one”, reiterating that “there won’t be any more after that.”

Sakurai mentions that the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be available later this year “as planned”, however asks fans to be patient as “the team will have to complete this project at home, right up until the end.”

Discussing the history behind the game, Sakurai said:

“Up until now, we’ve created all sorts of fighters and stages. Gathering all of these games, new and old, and compiling them into a single product is a task that has meant a lot to me.”

“Now that I think about it, it’s been close to 10 years since Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems was in development. I’ve been working on this for a long time. You could call it my life’s work.”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate currently has 11 DLC fighters and includes fan favourites like Banjo & Kazooie, Sephiroth and Joker. The latest fighter, Kazuya – from the Tekken franchise – comes out tomorrow (June 29).

Ultimate currently has the largest roster of fighters ever maintained in a Super Smash Bros game, including a mix of old and new faces to the series.

In related news, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will receive multiple new Mii fighter costumes tomorrow – including Skyrim‘s Dragonborn, Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia, Wayforward’s Shantae, and also Dante from the Devil May Cry series.

These Mii fighter costumes will release alongside Kazuya this Tuesday (June 29).