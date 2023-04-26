‘Samba de Amigo: Party Central’ tracklist includes songs from Ariana Grande and Rina Sawayama

Sega has confirmed part of the tracklist in its upcoming rhythm game Samba de Amigo: Party Central will include tracks from Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, Miley Cyrus and Rina Sawayama.

Set to launch this summer, Samba De Amigo: Party Central will task players with using the Nintendo Switch‘s Joy-Con controllers to keep the beat and dance along to a number of songs.

While an exact release date for the game has been confirmed just yet, Samba De Amigo‘s storefront page advertises a June launch.

Ahead of that date, Sega has shared 20 of the 40 songs that Samba de Amigo: Party Central will launch with — you can check them out below.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central tracklist

‘Break Free ft. Zedd‘ by Ariana Grande

‘I Really Like You’ – Carly Rae Jepsen

‘Payback (feat. Icona Pop)’ – Cheat Codes

‘Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)’ – Diplo & TSHA

‘I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)’ – Gloria Gaynor

‘I Love It’ – Icona Pop

“Centerfold’ – J Geils Band

‘Bang Bang’ – Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

‘Sucker’ – Jonas Brothers

‘TiK ToK’ – Kesha

‘Panama’ – Matteo

‘Plastic Hearts’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Celebrate’ – Pitbull

‘The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)’ – Ricky Martin

‘XS’ – Rina Sawayama

‘Bom Bom’ – Sam And The Womp

‘Azukita’ – Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo

‘Macarena (Cover)’

‘Fugue (classic)’

‘La Bamba (Cover)’

Additionally, Sega has confirmed that two songs from the Sonic The Hedgehog series — Sonic Adventure 2‘s ‘Escape From The City’ and Sonic Forces‘ ‘First Bump — will also appear in Samba de Amigo: Party Central.

In other news, on Monday (April 24) workers at Sega Of America filed to unionise, with one organiser telling NME that employees feel “under-valued and overworked” at the company.