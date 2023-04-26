‘Samba de Amigo: Party Central’ tracklist includes songs from Ariana Grande and Rina Sawayama

Sega has confirmed part of the tracklist in its upcoming rhythm game Samba de Amigo: Party Central will include tracks from Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, Miley Cyrus and Rina Sawayama.
Set to launch this summer, Samba De Amigo: Party Central will task players with using the Nintendo Switch‘s Joy-Con controllers to keep the beat and dance along to a number of songs.
While an exact release date for the game has been confirmed just yet, Samba De Amigo‘s storefront page advertises a June launch.
Ahead of that date, Sega has shared 20 of the 40 songs that Samba de Amigo: Party Central will launch with — you can check them out below.
Samba de Amigo: Party Central tracklist
- ‘Break Free ft. Zedd‘ by Ariana Grande
- ‘I Really Like You’ – Carly Rae Jepsen
- ‘Payback (feat. Icona Pop)’ – Cheat Codes
- ‘Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)’ – Diplo & TSHA
- ‘I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)’ – Gloria Gaynor
- ‘I Love It’ – Icona Pop
- “Centerfold’ – J Geils Band
- ‘Bang Bang’ – Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
- ‘Sucker’ – Jonas Brothers
- ‘TiK ToK’ – Kesha
- ‘Panama’ – Matteo
- ‘Plastic Hearts’ – Miley Cyrus
- ‘Celebrate’ – Pitbull
- ‘The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)’ – Ricky Martin
- ‘XS’ – Rina Sawayama
- ‘Bom Bom’ – Sam And The Womp
- ‘Azukita’ – Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo
- ‘Macarena (Cover)’
- ‘Fugue (classic)’
- ‘La Bamba (Cover)’
Additionally, Sega has confirmed that two songs from the Sonic The Hedgehog series — Sonic Adventure 2‘s ‘Escape From The City’ and Sonic Forces‘ ‘First Bump — will also appear in Samba de Amigo: Party Central.
In other news, on Monday (April 24) workers at Sega Of America filed to unionise, with one organiser telling NME that employees feel “under-valued and overworked” at the company.