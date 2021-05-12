‘Scarlet Nexus’ getting demo on Xbox consoles first

Bandai Namco has announced a demo for anime action game Scarlet Nexus coming later this month.

The demo will land on Xbox platforms first before coming to PlayStation consoles a week later, although there’s been no confirmation whether this will be time-limited.

The Scarlet Nexus demo arrives on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on May 21. It will be available to PS5 and PS4 users the following week on May 28.

There is currently not any news on a demo for PC, but the full game arrives on all the above platforms on June 25.

『Demo Sequence Updated』 Play the demo first on @Xbox when it arrives May 21st. #SCARLETNEXUS Are you ready to connect? [Y/N] pic.twitter.com/fnO2OsJ0NE — Scarlet Nexus (@scarlet_nexus) May 12, 2021

Scarlet Nexus was first revealed in an Xbox Series X showcase last year as a prominent Japanese game along with Yakuza: Like A Dragon, which was a console launch title.

The game has two playable characters, Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall who are part of the Other Suppression Force (OSF).

Set in a ‘brainpunk’ future, the action game features the ability for characters to use psycho-kinetic abilities in combat, such as lifting, breaking and throwing pieces of the environment at enemies.

While gameplay details have been thin on the ground since its reveal, previews based on the first few hours of the game went live today (May 12) via various media outlets.

IGN said that “Kasane and Yuito are entirely different characters with distinct personalities, different motivations, different relationships, and different combat abilities”, while Gamesradar has been impressed with the combat system, which “follows in the footsteps of Astral Chain by brilliantly combining two main combat system components”.

Elsewhere, Xbox’s May update has added Quick Resume improvements and more changes for Xbox Series X/S consoles.