Sci-fi farming simulator ‘Lightyear Frontier’ confirms 2023 release date

While no specific release date has been confirmed just yet, Lightyear Frontier is set to launch in spring 2022 and will be available on Xbox and PC platforms. Beyond sharing a release window, developer Frame Break has also revealed that Lightyear Frontier will be added to Xbox Game Pass on the same day it launches.

Discussing Lightyear Frontier, Frame Break Ceo Joakim Hedström shared that the studio is “beyond excited to share what we feel is a fresh take on the farming genre, taking aspects from what’s normally quite hectic games like shooters and survival games and recontextualising them in a chill and peaceful experience.”

As to what that experience will entail, Lightyear Frontier’s Steam page describes it as “a peaceful open-world farming adventure on a planet at the far edge of the galaxy.”

“Start your new home on a distant planet with up to three friends as you farm alien crops, build your own homestead, and explore the untamed wilderness of the world,” the page added.

Fans won’t have to wait long for more information on Lightyear Frontier, as publisher Amplifier Game Invest’s head of publishing, Denis Ferrier, said that more details will be announced during Gamescom in August.

