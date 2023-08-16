Sci-fi shooter ‘Hyenas’ announces chaotic closed beta with eight unique operators

Hyenas, the sci-fi extraction shooter from developer Creative Assembly and publisher Sega, dropped a new trailer showing off its chaotic zero gravity combat.

In a post-Earth galaxy, players will stick together in trios to invade Plunderships that hold priceless pop culture memorabilia from the planet’s history. Each Hyena has a unique personality and a set of weapons and abilities that sets them apart from their competitors. For example, the “defense connoisseur drag queen” Galaxia appears to be able to stop bullets and redirect them at her attackers, like Neo from The Matrix. Check it out below:

Not only are the four teams of players scrapping amongst themselves for the treasures, there are MURFs to contend with. These non-playable character (NPC) security teams will be another threat to their heists, however there are items like Foam Guns, Teleporters and Cat Bombs to turn the tide in battles.

Eight Hyenas — Commander Wright, Digits, Doc Hotfix, El Silbón, Galaxia, Hero-Ki, Mozie and Prima — will be available to play in the game’s closed beta for PC. Hyenas will also be publicly playable at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, at the end of the month.

Curious customers should sign up to the closed beta through Steam for a chance to get to grips with the game from August 31 to September 1.

The game has not shared an estimated launch window yet, but it is in development for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One.

