‘Scorn’ director apologises after telling backers to “just ask for a refund”

Ljubomir Peklar – creative director of Scorn – has apologised for a “hostile” update posted to Kickstarter, after telling backers to “just get a refund” if a lack of communication from the studio bothered them.

As spotted by Kotaku, on Saturday (November 6) Peklar’s original Kickstarter post aimed to address some issues that backers have had with the project, including a perceived lack of communication.

While the majority of the post is fairly reasonable, the very last line has struck fans the wrong way: “And for the end, a bit of friendly advice: If lack of communication is so bothersome just ask for a refund and be done with it. It’s just a game. You can play it when it’s out if you are still interested.”

Understandably, many fans who were told to “just get refunds” did exactly that. The comments below the post were flooded with backers who are asking for a refund due to the comment.

“I’d like a refund please. That post was completely out of line. I not only back because of the game, I back the people behind it. If you’re going to not take any accountability and shift all this BS onto the consumer then I’ll take my money elsewhere,” reads one backer’s comment.

Just one day later (November 7), Peklar posted an apology for the update. Taking “full responsibility”, Peklar admitted that “reading through again it was clear that the hostile tone it was written in should not be how we express ideas or plans to people that help us out”.

“We may be tired, confused and frustrated at our own ineptitude, but there is no reason to lash out at you. For that I personally apologise. I will do my best for this kind of outburst not to happen again.”

Yesterday (November 9) it was noted that Scorn has been pushed back to 2022, however an official confirmation of the delay will be coming on December 10.

