‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game’ is finally returning

After being delisted back in 2014, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game is returning later this year to mark the movie’s 10th anniversary.

Ubisoft has announced that the cult-classic will re-release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia later this year, although no specific date has been announced yet. It is also currently unknown if a physical edition will be released. Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition will come bundled with additional characters, Knives Chau and Wallace Wells.

The game is inspired by retro beat ’em ups and allows players to control their favourite characters from the movie and comic book, including Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau, Stephen Stills and more. Players can play solo or cooperatively as they fight to defeat the League Of Evil Exes, partaking in mini-games and collecting coins along the way.

Check out the new trailer below:

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game was released back in 2010 to coincide with the launch of the film. In 2014 the game was removed from digital storefronts, which made it impossible for fans to get their hands on the game if they hadn’t owned it previously. Since then many have showed enthusiasm for a revival and requested Ubisoft to bring it back.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition is not the only game Ubisoft will be reviving over the next few months. The original Prince Of Persia will be returning early next year as a ground-up remake.