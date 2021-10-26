Scottish shoot-em-up ‘Cygni’ to be published by Konami

Konami, the legendary publisher behind the Metal Gear and Castlevania franchises has announced that it will publish Cygni: All Guns Blazing, a new shoot-em-up.

Cygni: All Guns Blazing is a new arcade-style shoot-em-up being developed in Scotland by new studio KeelWorks. The studio, whose founders have worked across film and animation, announced the collaboration with the legendary publisher. The three-person team has a plethora of experience in film, with game director Nareg Kalenderian previously working at Pixar.

Cygni: All Guns Blazing is set to be a “twin-stick vertical scrolling shooter hyped with a cinematic flare”

In a statement, Meher Kalenderian, founder and CEO at KeelWorks Ltd commented: “As a small indie company, KeelWorks was in need of an investment to grow its team and dedicate its full attention and time to the development of its first venture, Cygni. Of all the publishers we spoke to, our communication with Konami was different from the start and it stood out among the rest. With a long and wide-ranging history of work on classic shmups, Konami immediately recognised the direction in which Cygni was heading and decided to bet on its potential outcome.”

Cygni is set to be released on PC in 2023, and the official website does note that the team will “consider other platforms in the future”. The title was announced mid last year. It will feature single-player and local co-op.

