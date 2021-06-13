‘Sea Of Thieves’ is getting a ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ expansion

Rare has announced a brand new expansion for Sea Of Thieves featuring the characters from Disney’s The Pirates Of The Caribbean.

The expansion called A Pirates Life is coming to Sea Of Thieves Season 3 for free on June 22 for PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

During the Bethesda and Xbox conference, Rare took the time to showcase the expansion for Sea Of Thieves, which featured Captain Jack Sparrow, The Black Pearl, the Flying Dutchman, and Davy Jones.

Advertisement

The trailer is available below:

A Pirate’s Life is split across five “Tall Tales” and is “packed with secrets and side-quests”. The expansion finds the players rescuing Jack Sparrow from his prison and “witness the power of the world’s greatest Pirate Treasure” which Jack has stolen.

In a new press release, Microsoft said: “Sea Of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is the game’s most ambitious story-driven campaign to date.

“Jack is being pursued by his old enemy, the notorious Davy Jones, and their arrival on the Sea of Thieves will ultimately spell disaster if Jones and his forces aren’t stopped.

“These iconic characters are here for much more than cameo appearances, and we’ve worked alongside Walt Disney Games to craft a compelling original narrative that doesn’t just bring two worlds together, but explores what makes each of them special.”

Advertisement

E3 2021 is running from June 12 through to June 15 and will feature appearances from Square Enix, Capcom, and more.

Elsewhere, the Developer Digital conference (June 12) revealed brand new games including Death’s Door, Phantom Abyss, and more.