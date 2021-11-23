‘Sea Of Thieves’ launches Feast Of Bounty Thanksgiving event

Sea Of Thieves has launched the Feast Of Bounty, a two-part event that has players prepare – and celebrate – the pirate equivalent of Thanksgiving.

As spotted by PCGamesN, the first part of Rare‘s Feast Of Bounty event started yesterday (November 22), and sees players scouring the seas to prepare for the feast.

“In this event, come together with your fellow pirates for a cornucopia of activities – first to prepare for the feast, then to celebrate it heartily. Special event-themed cosmetics and seasonal Renown are up for grabs,” reads the event’s webpage.

The event will involve a series of Preparation Challenges available from November 22 to November 25. From there, the Celebration Challenges will run from November 25 to November 29, when the event ends. Even if they miss the first stage, players will still be able to complete Preparation Challenges until the overall event ends.

Grab your free Flag from Larinna, prepare for the feast then celebrate the plenty that the Sea of Thieves offers – the Feast of Bounty Event is live until 10am GMT Nov 29th. Raise your grogs high, pirates! 🍻 🍗 Check challenges and rewards: https://t.co/HgciuWTHUd pic.twitter.com/NE0hKjotsP — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 22, 2021

These challenges mostly involve cooking up meat for the upcoming feast, ranging from cooking up chicken to kraken. There’s also an overarching challenge called Overindulgence, which rewards players who can eat 75 pieces of meat and fish.

According to Rare, rewards for all of these challenges will include “gold, seasonal Renown, and event-themed cosmetics”. Players who complete everything will earn a Feast Of Bounty makeup cosmetic as well.

Sea Of Thieves is no stranger to handing out rewards to its community. Last month the game handed out free gold to pirates just for logging in, while one lucky player received a huge 25million in gold.

