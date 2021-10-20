‘Sea Of Thieves’ offers free gold to celebrate 25million players

Yesterday (October 19) it was announced that 25million players have jumped into Sea Of Thieves – a milestone Rare is celebrating with free gold and doubloons.

In a blog post (thanks, PC Gamer), Rare revealed that anyone who logs in between October 19 and October 26 will receive 25,000 gold pieces and 25 doubloons.

For one lucky player, that’s not the only reward that’s up for grabs. As the blog notes, “one randomly picked pirate who hands in treasure during this period will earn a payout of 25million in gold”.

Outside of announcing the celebratory rewards, Rare’s post highlights some of the content that has been added since the game launched in 2018. By far, the biggest update is A Pirate’s Life – the Pirates Of The Caribbean crossover that added Captain Jack Sparrow, more underwater content, and a story taking players across – and below – the sea.

Not long after A Pirate’s Life found success, Sea Of Thieves launched a Borderlands crossover that offered a free ship to players who could cause enough mayhem.

Last month, Sea Of Thieves revealed all of the new features that dropped with Season Four of the game. This included more of the Sunken Kingdom to explore, as well as an overhaul to the trials and deeds system. Season Four also added a bunch of cosmetics, including a Halloween-themed Jack O’ Looter set of ship, weapon and character skins.

