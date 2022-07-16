‘Sea Of Thieves’ Season 7 release delayed to August

Developer Rare has announced that Sea Of Thieves Season 7 has been delayed to August 4 in order to deliver on quality.

Season 7 was originally scheduled for a July 21 release date and is intended to introduce “Captaincy”, which is the ability for players to captain their own ships.

In a recent blog post, Rare explained its decision for the short delay, stating that it needs extra time in order to deliver on the quality of the highly-anticipated season.

Captaincy is a huge addition to our pirate sandbox, and while we know delays are disappointing, it'll take just a little more time to get everything ship-shape. Season Seven will now arrive on August 4th. More on this from Executive Producer Joe Neate: https://t.co/TsTNAgW7Dh pic.twitter.com/NTIHklAqC0 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) July 15, 2022

Advertisement

“…with such a fundamental update to the game, there is a lot of hidden work to be done in the background,” Rare said. “This is an update that brings in a vast range of new stats to track, and has required a complex partnership across our Game, UI and Services teams to bring it to life.

“As we started getting closer to the originally stated release date, it became apparent that things were coming in hotter than we liked and there was a real risk of not delivering to the quality and polish we expect, as well as putting undue pressure across the team to get it all over the line. Subsequently, we have made the decision to shift the release date back slightly to August 4.”

Rare acknowledged that players may be disappointed by the delay since Season 6 began in March and the next update has been eagerly anticipated for a while. It added that it’ll make sure players have plenty of time to play through the season when it finally arrives.

Additionally, the developer also reaffirmed that Adventure ‘A Hunter’s Cry’ will still be arriving shortly after Season 7’s launch, on August 18.

In other news, EA has announced that Sims 4 players will be able to select their characters’ sexual orientation with the release of the next update on July 28.