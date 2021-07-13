Sealed copy of ‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’ hits $600 at auction

A sealed Xbox 360 copy of Bethesda’s 2011 RPG classic The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has sold at auction for £433.26 ($600 USD).

The game sold on high-end auction site Heritage Auctions, and was rated 9.2 by Wata Games, an archival and grading company that evaluates games and ‘slabs’ them in plastic cases for preservation.

The copy was also rated “A+” for its condition as a sealed game, which Wata defines as being in “Exceptional condition” – a seal that is in near mint condition but has a few small flaws that are not very distracting. Can have light scuffs or other small detracting marks, but no holes.”

Advertisement

Currently, Heritage lists the game’s anonymous buyer as open to offers on the graded copy and has automatically set a starting value of £649.65 ($900 USD) for inquiries.

The figure reached is an impressive sum for the game, which can be picked up in non-graded form for approximately £3.00 ($4.15 USD) on eBay.

Despite Skyrim being one of the most widely available video games of the last decade – including VR ports and even an audio version for Amazon’s Alexa – the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC versions were the original releases, all released on November 11 2011, which likely factors into the perceived value for the auctioned copy.

The 9.2 graded copy of Skyrim sold at the same auction that recently saw a near-pristine condition copy of N64 classic Super Mario 64 sell for a record £1,124,000 ($1,560,000 USD), making it the highest-priced video game sale to date.

Elsewhere, the still un-subtitled The Elder Scrolls VI is still in the early stages of development, per Bethesda studio head Todd Howard. The long-awaited sequel was first announced at E3 2018 but is not likely to see release until after the developer’s next game, Starfield.

Advertisement

Following Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda in March 2021 and the subsequent announcement that Starfield will be Xbox Series X|S exclusive, it’s increasingly likely that The Elder Scrolls VI will also be exclusive to Microsoft hardware, despite Howard saying in October 2020 that it could still come to other platforms.