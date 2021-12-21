‘Second Extinction’ is free for 24 hours on the Epic Games Store

Second Extinction is the latest game to be offered for free in Epic Games Store’s 15 days of giveaways. It will be available until 4pm tomorrow (December 22).

Second Extinction is an Early Access game in which dinosaurs have taken over the earth again, forcing humans into space. Players must fight against the dinosaurs and reclaim their land.

While still in Early Access, an update in September added an Emergency Landing: Horde Mode with players stuck on the surface with nothing but a pistol and their wits. Taking out waves of dinosaurs leads to credits that can be used to purchase new and better equipment, with a spot on the leaderboard also up for grabs.

The Pre-Season 6 update also adds a new character called Sunetra, a researcher and support character. Able to reduce incoming damage for squadmates, Sunetra can also deploy pheromones that cause nearby dinosaurs to turn on each other. The introduction of the character brings the total number of playable characters up to six.

Epic Games Store started out their giveaways alongside their winter sale, with the release of Shenmue III.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has recently launched on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store. However, fans notice issues with framerates in the game’s early areas. Digital Foundry’s John Linneman tweeted saying the port was “terrible”, adding that the footage of the game was captured “using an RTX3090 + 10900k at just 1080p, and it’s a mess. The smooth presentation was central to [Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s] storytelling and this version compromises it.”

In other news, esports organiser ESL Gaming has announced a new all-women competitive circuit for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, while MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a host of new features, including an overhaul of its character creation system.