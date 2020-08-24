Sega announces the official release date for ‘Yakuza: Like A Dragon’

The release date for Yakuza: Like A Dragon in the west has been revealed.

As previously reported, Sega originally announced that Yakuza: Like A Dragon would be hitting PC, PS4, and Xbox One this November.

Now, the company has confirmed a November 13 date. An Xbox Series X version is also expected to coincide with the console’s release, with a PS5 version coming later at an unspecified date.

To celebrate the release date announcement, Sega has unveiled a brand-new trailer that showcases a heavy emphasis on combat.

Unlike previous entries, Yakuza: Like A Dragon will embrace a turn-based approach and support a job system with over twenty available in the full game. The trailer highlights some of the personas players can utilise, including a break-dancer, a casino dealer and a chef.

Check out the new trailer below:

Outside of combat, the new entry is also set to included a brand new protagonist known as Ichiban Kasuga. In a press release, Sega described Kasuga’s outlook in the game as “a meta worldview”, in which the character sees himself as the star of an RPG.

In the coming months the company has promised to reveal more about Yakuza: Like A Dragon with new “gameplay details, further storyline elements, diverse minigames and more early looks at the content that fills out the underworld playground of this one-of-a-kind experience.”

Sega has had a successful year thus far with figures showing promising results from its catalogue of games.

Persona 4 Golden has proven to be a success for the company and instilled an idea to port more games in the future. On the other hand, A Total War Saga: Troy was free to download in its first 24 hours and was picked up by 7.5 million players.