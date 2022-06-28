Sega announces ‘Two Point Campus’ Pride DLC and fundraising stream

Sega has revealed that Two Point Campus will release with free Pride-themed downloadable content (DLC) when it launches in August, and announced a stream that will show off the content while raising money for transgender rights charity Mermaids.

Two Point Campus publisher Sega has shared that the game’s first DLC will be the Pride Pack, which players will be able to pick up for free when Two Point Campus launches on August 9 (via PCGamesN).

The DLC will include a range of rainbow-themed decorations for flooring, walls and beds, and will be explored in more detail today (June 28) during a livestream at 7PM BST.

Besides sharing an “exclusive look” at what the Pride Pack will include, Sega’s livestream commemorates the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots. The stream will also raise money for UK charity Mermaids, which supports transgender youth and their families.

Viewers can watch the stream here, and donations can be made to Team Sega’s fundraiser for Mermaids here.

Pride Stream alert! ✨ Tomorrow we’ll be joined by our friends at @Mermaids_Gender on stream! Tune in for a chat and an exclusive look at #TwoPointCampus and its wonderful pride items 🏳️‍🌈 🕞 June 28th 7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 11am PT

💻 https://t.co/ECE8g24ETv pic.twitter.com/TaBSCgelvJ — SEGA (@SEGA) June 27, 2022

On the subject of pride in Two Point Campus, Sega shared the following:

“For most young people, college or University is the place to make new friends or fall in love for the very first time. This is no different in Two Point Campus, where relationships are an important new feature of the game, as you guide and nurture your students through their university experience. Two Point Studios believes in ‘love is love’, which means that in Two Point Campus, any student can form a romantic relationship with any other student.”

Back in April, Two Point Studios spoke to NME about the company’s approach to doing things “the Two Point way”.

