SEGA has confirmed that the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game will release on June 22.

The officially licensed Tokyo Olympics game came out in 2019 in Japan, and is now releasing worldwide on June 22, for Switch, PS4, PC and Xbox One.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game is being released even as the actual Olympic Games in Tokyo remain on hiatus amid continued Coronavirus pandemic concerns in Japan.

The game sticks to a mostly realistic tone, but has a few more playful elements in its avatar creation. It also lets players compete in various costumes including an astronaut outfit and full plate armour, as seen in the trailer below:

There are 18 different events represented in Olympic Games Tokyo 202 including 100m, Long Jump, Baseball, BMX, Boxing, Judo, Table Tennis and Sports Climbing.

The game will support up to eight players in its online multiplayer mode, and will have ranked games and global leaderboard functionality.

Elsewhere, SEGA recently announced that Virtua Fighter 5 would be getting a remake exclusively for the PlayStation 4, subtitled Ultimate Showdown.

Combat will remain the same, but the game’s graphics will receive a new treatment thanks to Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio‘s Dragon Engine, which has been used in recent games Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Yakuza series spin-off game Judgement.

Earlier this month, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirmed that Lost Judgement, the sequel to Yakuza spin-off Judgment will be releasing globally on September 24.

The reveal was presented by RGG Studio’s executive director Toshihiro Nagoshi and game producer Kazuki Hosokawa, with a special message from actor Takuya Kimura who reprises his role as lawyer-turned-detective Takayuki Yagami.