Sega’s upcoming Mega Drive Mini 2 receiving twice as expensive controller

Sega’s upcoming Mega Drive Mini 2 retro console is getting a controller that will cost double the price of the console itself.

READ MORE: No More Robots founder Mike Rose on why Game Pass and PS Plus are here to stay

Sega recently announced their upcoming retro game system, the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2. The console will come loaded with 50 Mega Drive and Mega CD games. While the console currently has no worldwide release date, it will be released in Japan on October 27.

Ahead of the console launch, Sega has now announced a replica controller for the Mega Drive Mini 2. Based on the classic SHARP Cyber Stick, the new USB controller will feature a throttle, stick and functionality for easy use by both left-handed and right-handed players.

Advertisement

As reported by Famitsu, the controller will retail for approximately double the price of the console itself, selling at around £120 (¥19,800) while the console itself will be sold for around £60 (¥10,000). The new controller will be released on the same day in Japan as the Mega Drive Mini 2.

While there is currently no worldwide release date for either the console or the controller, the original 2019 Mega Drive Mini was released worldwide a few weeks after its launch in Japan, so the same may occur here. Of course, there is no guarantee the Western market will be getting the Mega Drive Mini 2 or the controller at all either.

Some announced titles for the Mega Drive Mini 2 include Sonic CD, Virtua Racing, Shining in the Darkness and a previously unreleased Mega Drive port of Fantasy Zone.

In other news, Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has confirmed that an upcoming patch for the game is on the way. However, he has also left the fate of future updates for the game up in the air by not confirming if there would be a subsequent patch.