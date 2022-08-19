Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games

Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin.
The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
The console was first announced back in June. It will feature ports of classic Mega Drive games alongside previously unreleased titles (Devi & Pii and Star Mobile) Sega CD titles and new ports (Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier 1 + 2, Spatter, Super Locomotive, and Vs. Puyo Puyo Sun.)
MEGA happy to confirm Mega Drive Mini 2 (Europe) arrives on October 27th, same day as Genesis Mini 2 (NA)!
Here's the full list of 60 (+1) games, including all-new ports, previously unreleased, and SEGA CD titles!#SEGA #GenesisMini2 #MegaDriveMini2 pic.twitter.com/bBuFCWO8Nm
— SEGA (@SEGA) August 19, 2022
The complete list of games is as follows:
- After Burner 2
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Devi & Pii
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fantasy Zone
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe 2
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star 2
- Populous
- Rainbow Islands Extra
- Ranger-X
- Ristar
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force 2
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Space Harrier
- Space Harrier 2
- Splatter
- Splatterhouse 2
- Star Mobile
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Locomotive
- Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
- Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD version)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD version)
- Final Fight CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- Night Striker
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- Silpheed
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- The Ninja Warriors
- Vs. Puyo Puyo Sun
Sega released the first Mega Drive Mini back in 2019 which featured 42 titles.
Pre-order information about the Mega Drive Mini 2 is yet to be confirmed, however a Sega representative recently told Polygon that the console’s availability in the West will be one-tenth of the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2’s run in Japan, owing to the global semiconductor shortage.
