SEGA promises it will avoid NFTs if the community pushes back

Following the news that Sega is interested in experimenting with NFTs, the company has addressed concerns from the community.

As reported by TweakTown, during a new management meeting, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi confirmed that there are no plans for NFTs, blockchain, or play-to-earn.

“In terms of NFT, we would like to try out various experiments, and we have already started many different studies and considerations, but nothing is decided at this point regarding,” Satomi said. “P2E. There have been

many announcements about this already including at overseas but there are users who shows negative reactions at this point.

“We need to carefully assess many things such as how we can mitigate the negative elements, how much we can introduce this within the Japanese regulation, what will be

accepted and what will not be by the users,” the CEO continued. “Then, we will consider this further if this leads to our mission ‘Constantly Creating, Forever Captivating’, but if it is perceived as simple money-making, I would like to make a decision not to proceed.”

In November 2021, it was revealed in Sega’s second-quarter financial results that the company is looking to expand its future income with NFTs.

An NFT is a non-fungible token and is a digital item that uses blockchain technology to allow people to pay and have ownership over them. They can be used to reproduce different types of digital files as “unique items” such as videos, photos and more.

Many in the gaming community have expressed their disappointment in other cases with studios experimenting with NFTs, as they are largely known to be highly damaging to the environment due to the process of creating them.

