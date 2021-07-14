Sega showcases classic stages returning in HD ‘Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania’

Sega has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, an anniversary celebration of the classic arcade game series.

The trailer shows some of the returning levels from past games in the franchise, including Jungle Island, Bubbly Washing Machine, and Dr. Bad-Boon’s Space Colony.

Banana Mania will include more than 300 stages from the series’ 20-year history, chiefly Super Monkey Ball (2001), Super Monkey Ball 2 (2002), and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe (2005), all remastered in HD for modern consoles. It will also pack in remakes of the series’ various mini-games, including Monkey Racing, Monkey Soccer, Monkey Bowling, and Monkey Baseball.

The series first appeared in Japanese arcades as simply ‘Monkey Ball‘ in 2001, before becoming a hit on Nintendo‘s GameCube later the same year. The series typically challenges players to roll one of its simian mascots – all-rounder AiAi, lighter MeeMee, super-light Baby, and heavyweight GonGon – around floating platforms, tilting the stages themselves to collect bananas and reach the goal, all without falling into the void below.

With a focus on multiplayer co-op and versus play, Super Monkey Ball became an early party game favourite and had more than 20 games released over its two decades of existence.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania’s existence leaked on June 15, when its Japanese box art appeared online ahead of the game’s official reveal.

The game launches on October 5 for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 Xbox Series X|S, and PC.