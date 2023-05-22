‘Sentinel’ is a new FPS game from ex-‘Call Of Duty’ and ‘Halo’ devs

Pathless Productions has unveiled the first look at its brand-new first-person shooter Sentinel, from former Halo and Call Of Duty developers.

The Sentinel reveal trailer showcases a futuristic social FPS featuring cooperative play, and is being described by the developer as “the definitive social sandbox shooter” (via PCGamesN).

The demo footage shows off the first-person gameplay in action, with the player taking on what appears to be alien enemies set on a jungle-like planet. “Become a space viking and save humanity,” is one of the main selling points, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the FPS.

Advertisement

You can check out the Sentinel Demo trailer below:

Sentinel is being created by former Halo and Call of Duty developers, and it’s clear from the trailer that the game will feature inspiration from both franchises.

Game developer Kaleb Nekumanesh who is working on the project said on Twitter that the footage shown in the trailer “is about 4 months of development” and that the game won’t be an open-world game. Sentinel is also a “self-funded personal project at the moment.”

There are no details on a release window yet, as the project is very clearly still early in its development, as well as no word on platforms, although Nekumanesh isn’t ruling out Xbox platforms when asked by a Twitter user.

Elsewhere, Halo Infinite‘s former head of creative, Joseph Staten, has joined Netflix Games after leaving 343 Industries earlier in the year. The news was shared last month, with Staten announcing that he’s now working “for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP” at the company.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma has revealed that Tears Of The Kingdom was almost complete before it was delayed last year.