Ninja Theory have confirmed that the long-awaited Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be released later this year.

First announced back in 2020, it’s now been revealed via Microsoft’s most recent Xbox Developer Direct that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be released May 21, 2024 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

“You can once again expect to join Senua in understanding her world through perception puzzles led by her experiences of psychosis, in brutal and visceral combat and in traversal gameplay, this time across the harsh but beautiful landscapes of 10th Century Iceland,” said devs in an official blog.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, coming May 21st, 2024. pic.twitter.com/kI21BXo2eq — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) January 18, 2024

Advertisement

“Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be a game crafted from the heart – a game similar in length to the first Hellblade, with a focused narrative, and sold digital-only at a price of $49.99 USD,” confirmed Ninja Theory, though prices for the rest of the world have yet to be announced.

Since releasing the original Hellblade in 2017, Ninja Theory was acquired by Microsoft but that apparently hasn’t changed the studio’s approach to gaming. Studio head Dom Matthews explained: “[We want to] craft life-changing art with game changing tech.”

He went on to say that digital-only release allowed them “to create a game of the length that fit perfectly with our intended experience but could be sold at a lower price to reflect the shorter length of our story.”

Our Studio Head Dom Matthews explains the approach we are taking with the development and release of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II https://t.co/OhceuoOXEQ — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) January 18, 2024

“Although we are no longer an independent studio, our creative spirit has in fact been emboldened by our joining of Xbox Game Studios, and in this new chapter of Senua’s life we have been able to push our production values way beyond what we were able to achieve previously. So, my message to players is that if you loved Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, or if you enjoy narrative-led experiences of cinematic immersion, we are building Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 for you. ”

Advertisement

Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades previously told NME: “The goal with Hellblade 2 isn’t to perfect it, but to create an experience that feels more believable and more refined. Its ambition in terms of scale is bigger. I think Hellblade 2 will make Hellblade look like an indie game.”

In other news, Bethesda and MachineGames have shared the first full trailer for Indiana Jones And The Great Circle – check it out here.