‘Serious Sam 4’ launches on Xbox Game Pass

Devolver Digital‘s Serious Sam 4 has launched on Xbox Game Pass, but there’s a catch.

As spotted by VG247, the 2020 first-person shooter from developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital, Serious Sam 4, has been added to the Xbox Game Pass library.

Although the game is now on Xbox Game Pass, Serious Sam 4 is only available through Xbox Series X|S. Players who wish to play the game via the PC‘s integrated Xbox app will have to pay £30 ($40).

In Serious Sam 4, players take the role of Sam “Serious” Stone who is leading the remaining resistance against an extra-terrestrial invasion. The summary reads:

“Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s hordes spread across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defence Force led by Sam “Serious” Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos.

“Croteam returns with a high-powered prequel to the Serious Sam series that scales up chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic Serious Sam formula is revamped by putting an unstoppable arsenal up against an unimaginable number of enemies that requires players to circle-strafe and backpedal-blast their way out of impossible situations.”

Serious Sam 4 can be played with friends in four-player online co-op mode, but can also be played solo.

In NME’s review of Serious Sam 4, Jordan Oloman said: “I would admire Serious Sam 4 so much more if it wasn’t trying to ape all of the worst parts of the genre in 2020, for no other reason than to look presentable, an ambition the game obviously cannot achieve without the million-dollar budgets oft-associated with modern shooters.”

