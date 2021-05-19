SGDQ 2021 schedule confirms online-only event once again

Organisers have officially announced the SGDQ 2021 schedule, confirming the event will take place online due to the ongoing pandemic.

The bi-annual Games Done Quick (GDQ) events involve gamers from around the world taking part in speed runs to raise money for charity. A speed run is the act of completing a video game, or a specific section of a video game, as fast as possible.

This year’s summer event will start on July 4 and run for a week until July 11. It will be the third GDQ event to take place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. GDQ confirmed the schedule had gone live on Twitter yesterday (May 18).

The #SGDQ2021 schedule is now live! Runners, you should be receiving an email by 8PM EDT tomorrow containing further time sensitive directions. If you do not receive it after a few days, please reach out to us: committee at gamesdonequick dot comhttps://t.co/PjOLrdH9rU — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) May 18, 2021

SGDQ 2021 will start with a 50-minute speed run of Dragon Age: Inquisition, a game that can take up to 150 – 200 hours to complete.

Notable highlights also include blindfolded runs of Trackmania Nations Forever and Super Mario 64, a speed runof the recent Demon’s Souls Remake and run of DDR game DANCERUSH STARDOM.

Super Mario 64 was the focus of a blindfolded run earlier this year at Autumn Games Done Quick (AGDQ). You can see the run in action below.

Originally founded 11 years ago, the video game speed run charity has hosted over 25 events. The charity has raised over $25.7million (£19.4million) for the Prevent Cancer Foundation and Doctors Without Borders charity.

GDQ events typically take place in conference centres with large crowds. The last event prior to COVID-19 took place at the DoubleTree Hilton in Orlando and received over 3,000 attendees.

