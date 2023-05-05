‘Shadowman: Darque Legacy’ revives action-horror series after 21-year wait

Action-horror Shadowman: Darque Legacy has been announced, with developer Blowfish Studios set to create the first Shadowman game in over 20 years.

Based on a comic book series, Shadowman follows a line of voodoo warriors who protect the living from evils crossing over from Deadside, the land of the dead. Darque Legacy will be an original story for the series, and follows Jack Boniface — a “novice” Shadowman — as he fights to protect Liveside.

As detailed on Darque Legacy‘s Steam page, players will fight “horrifying” enemies, solve puzzles, and upgrade Boniface with new skills as they explore the realms of the living and dead.

Advertisement

Set to launch in 2024, Shadowman: Darque Legacy will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

While a remake of 1999’s Shadow Man was released in 2021, Darque Legacy will be the first new game in the series since Shadow Man: 2econd Coming, which was released in 2002.

“It’s been an honour to breathe new life into such an iconic IP, with Shadowman’s first venture into gaming since the PlayStation 2 era,” said Clinton McCleary, the game director for Darque Legacy at Blowfish Studios.

“We’re looking forward to ushering fans into the horrifying, punishing, but rewarding experience we’ve crafted. Stepping into the role of Shadowman, players will encounter a compelling cast of heroes and villains while taking their scythe to the most wretched denizens of the Deadside.”

Russel Brown, president of consumer products at Shadowman comic creator Valiant Entertainment, shared that the company has worked with Blowfish to create a “unique, carefully crafted, spine-chilling” addition to the series.

Advertisement

Brown added that Darque Legacy will tell “a brand-new, out-of-continuity Shadowman story”.

In other gaming news, Xbox head Phil Spencer has explained what went wrong with this week’s “disappointing” launch of Redfall.