‘Shadowrun Trilogy’ to launch on all major consoles this June

Paradox Interactive has announced that the Shadowrun Trilogy will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles this June.

The Shadowrun Trilogy, which features Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Hong Kong, and Shadowrun: Dragonfall, was originally announced for Nintendo Switch last year, but Paradox has confirmed that the game will also be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 21.

The announcement trailer features the series’ single-player tactical gameplay and showcases different dialogue instances between NPCs, a party setup, and open-world environments.

You can check out the announcement trailer below:

The Shadowrun Trilogy contains the three cult classic RPGs (role-playing games), which take place in a dystopian cyberpunk future where magic has re-awakened and creatures of high fantasy roam the streets. The trilogy is already available on PC via Steam and GOG – with Paradox offering players the chance to get their hands on the turn-based RPGs for free on GOG for a limited time.

As the press release explains, the trilogy isn’t just a port, but a remaster that features “upscaled graphics” and “improved performance” as well as gameplay optimised for controllers. The trilogy was originally funded via Kickstarter in just 28 hours and marks the first Kickstarter-funded game to launch after raising over £765,835 ($1million).

The Shadowrun games are based on the original, 30-year-old tabletop RPG which was designed by Jordan Weisman. Weisman also returned to work on the development of all three original video game adaptations.

Right now, Paradox is offering players who pre-order a 25 per cent discount on the Shadowrun Trilogy. More details can be found on the official website.

