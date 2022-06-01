‘Shenmue’ creator to release fantasy 3D shooting game on Apple Arcade

Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki has confirmed the release of his next game – an endless, fantasy 3D shooter called Air Twister.

Developed by YS Net, the studio responsible for 2019’s Shenmue 3, Air Twister is set for release June 24 on Apple Arcade.

“Soar through the sky battling against invaders in this all-new fantasy endless shooter from legendary game creator, Yu Suzuki,” reads the description.

Advertisement

“They’ll rain down their homing arrows to trace graceful arcs of light across beautiful, artfully crafted stages, before they pierce their foes. With a fun and easy touchscreen swipe-shooting gameplay mechanic, the destiny of the planet is in the player’s hands.”

Check out the trailer below:

Players will take on the role of Princess Arch to fight back against “bizarre invaders” to save their planet from destruction. Air Twister will feature 12 stages, 20 different “creatures of the vanguard” alongside ten unique bosses.

“When I went to the Apple headquarters, we had a talk — and we actually had a really good talk about what if I was to do a really straight-forward game you want to play over and over again, like old-school arcades,” Suzuki told Axios about the title.

Suzuki left Sega in 2011 before raising over £4.8 million via Kickstarter to release 2019’s Shenmue 3. Air Twister is his first new project since.

Advertisement

Last month Warped Kart Racers, a new kart racing game featuring characters from across 20th Television-owned animated shows including Family Guy, came to Apple Arcade.

The announcement came as Apple detailed its lineup of Arcade games for May. BadLand Party, a multiplayer take on the atmospheric platformer arrived on May 6 while Goat Simulator launched on the 13 and 3D darts game Pro Darts 2022 came May 27.

Apple Arcade now boasts over 200 titles on the subscription service.

In other news, Nvidia has launched a new Minecraft map with RTX to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.