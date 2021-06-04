‘Shin Megami Tensei’ former developers to announce ‘new school RPG’

A ‘new school RPG’ involving former development staff from the Shin Megami Tensei series is set to be announced on June 10.

The tease came from the latest issue of Japanese magazine Weekly Famitsu, as reported in Gematsu. A website has also launched, with the title Monark.

The magazine originally teased the lead creators’ initials as S, I, M, and N. No publisher, developer or platforms have been announced.

As reported in Persona Central, while most of the information on the Monark website are blacked out, several Megami Tensei series staff that can be made out include: Kazunari Suzuki (Shin Megami Tensei writer), Aya Nishitani (Digital Devil Story and SMT series writer), Tsukasa Masuko (SMT and Devil Summoner composer), and Ryotaro Ito (Digital Devil Story and SMT series writer).

The Megami Tensei series began in 1987 with Digital Devil Story: Megami Tensei, which only released in Japan for PC and Famicom. The story involves two high school students fighting against the forces of Lucifer unleashed via a computer program.

The school setting returned in 1994 spin-off entry Shin Megami Tensei If…, which proved so popular that it led to the creation of the high school-based Persona series.

Last year, Atlus released Persona 4 Golden on Steam, marking the first time the series was released outside of PlayStation consoles.

Sega recently released Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster, a remaster of the original 2003 PS2 title that first introduced the Megami Tensei series to the West.

Shin Megami Tensei V is scheduled for a worldwide release on Nintendo Switch this year. There has however been no update since a trailer was released in July last year.

