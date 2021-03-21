‘Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster’ announced

The post-apocalyptic PS2 JRPG Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne will receive an official HD remaster this May, when it releases on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster was announced by its publisher, Atlus West on Twitter late last week.

The announcement tweet features a video from the game’s director Kazuyuki Yamai, who enthusiastically talks about the upcoming release.

ATLUS Director Kazuyuki Yamai has a special message for all #SMT3 fans! Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam on May 25, 2021. Pre-order now: https://t.co/mvmrIhWslG pic.twitter.com/56l8ZXrjH9 — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) March 19, 2021

Advertisement

Launching on May 25, the remaster will include updated visuals with new models and backgrounds. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster also has a new difficulty setting which makes the game easier, along with an additional feature which allows players to save at any time.

The HD Remaster will also feature expanded audio options, as players will have the option to choose between Japanese or English voice overs.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will also launch with additional DLC, including the Chronicle Pack which adds Raidou from the Devil Summoner series of games. A digital deluxe version of the remaster includes the Maniax Pack, which adds Dante from Devil May Cry.

Advertisement

The Shin Megami Tensei series of Japanese role-playing games has grown in popularity in recent years. The first title in the series released in 1987, and since then over 26 titles have been ported and released in the Western market.

Persona 5 is one of the most successful ports to date, having sold over 14 million copies globally and even inspired its own spin off in the form of Persona 5: Strikers.

Iron Gate Studios also teased the next planned update for Valheim after the game hit six million sales.

The update titled, ‘Hearth and Home’ will release after the team finishes fixing bugs and improving performance.