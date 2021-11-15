‘Shin Megami Tensei V’ might be coming to PC and PS4

New datamine leaks suggest that JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V might be coming to PC and PlayStation 4 in the future.

Shin Megami Tensei V launched on Nintendo Switch on November 12 but dataminers have already uncovered files that seem to point to a future PC and PlayStation 4 release.

According to dataminer Pan-hime on Twitter, they discovered files that indicate Shin Megami Tensei V’s “target platforms” are Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. The dataminer added that it looks to be a placeholder for possible things to come.

In addition, a selection of graphics settings was also found including resolution, post-processing, shadow quality, and texture quality for a PC version of the game.

A version of Shin Megami Tensei V for Windows PC and PlayStation 4 has yet to be confirmed, however, a GeForce Now leak earlier this year listed a PC version of the game. Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne also went on to release for Switch, PC, and PS4 earlier this year as an HD Remaster.

Back in August, Sega reportedly said that it is set to “aggressively” port more of its back catalogue to Steam following the success of Persona 4: Golden — which was released in June 2021. The publisher wants to increase its production of remastering past games and bringing them to Steam, after strong video game sales in Q1 of 2020 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlus has yet to announce a PC or PlayStation 4 version of Shin Megami Tensei V.

Meanwhile, Morgana from Persona 5 is now available as a playable DLC character in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. The Phantom Thief can now be purchased as a post-launch DLC on consoles and PC platforms for £3.99, and can be playable in every Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania main game mode. Morgana will collect chests instead of bananas while completing stages.