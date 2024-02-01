‘Silent Hill 2’ remake trailer shows off ‘Resident Evil’-inspired combat

A new trailer for the Silent Hill 2 remake has been released, showing off what to expect from combat in the title.

The trailer revealed how combat will work in the game, with the “improved and modernised” combat the main focus of the clip. It’s currently unclear exactly what gameplay changes, if any, are being made to the title, though it’s quite clear from the footage that combat has been inspired by the Resident Evil remakes.

There’s not a lot known about the upcoming horror remake other than the development team behind it, Bloober Team. Previous games from the studio include Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and The Medium. It was first announced in October 2022 as a PlayStation console exclusive, but currently has no release date or release window.

“As Bloober Team, we are proud to be a part of Konami‘s plans for the Silent Hill franchise. Alongside our partner, we are dilligently working to ensure the Silent Hill 2 remake attains the highest quality,” a statement released by the studio last year read.

“On behalf of our development team, we would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule. We understand that many players around the world are eagerly anticipating news around the game, and we appreciate your dedication. However, we kindly ask for a bit more patience.”

Alongside revealing new details for the Silent Hill 2 remake, Konami also stealth-dropped another Silent Hill game last night titled Silent Hill: The Short Message on PlayStation 5, free to download for all.

In other gaming news, Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has announced a new “action espionage” game that has the working title of ‘Physint’ and which will “transcend the barriers between film and video games”.