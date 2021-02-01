‘Silent Hill’ DLC launching in February for ‘Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals’

Silent Hill will be coming to Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals as a new DLC for the multiplayer party game.

Releasing in February 2021, the new DLC will add a new map and enemies. Creator Vince Livings has said that the Silent Hill map will be the biggest yet – paying tribute primarily to the first three Silent Hill games.

Advertisement

Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals is a game in which players take turns to hunt each other down in teams of escapees or monsters. Monsters will select their character from options such as “murder monkey” or “clown gremlin” and pursue the Mortals through a map as they hunt for shards to make their escape.

The Dark Deception Wiki provides a list of DLC updates, some not yet released. Monstrum was the first to receive the Monsters & Mortals treatment, but Yandere Simulator, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, and Evil Nun: The Broken Mask all appear on the list alongside Silent Hill.

Fans have already taken to Twitter to speculate on who the Silent Hill DLC will include. One comment threw out a comprehensive guess that “Mortal will be James Sunderland and Monster will be Pyramid head”.

I'll take a real hard guess. Mortal will be James Sunderland and Monster will be Pyramid head

Thou Eddie and Angela would be nice additions for the Mortals and if I'd get to pick a second monster… I'm biased with Valthiel (Sh3) thou Leonard wolf would be cool — Deadpliss, the ghost of mediocrity (@Deadz15) January 29, 2021

Another commented that they too hoped it would be Pyramid Head coming to the roster, stating “I am extremely hyped for this DLC and will definitely be getting it when it’s out!”

Here's to hoping Pyramid Head will be one of the playable monsters in the Silent Hill DLC! I am extremely hyped for this DLC and will definitely be getting it when it's out! pic.twitter.com/pePmksePOT — RoxasXIIIkeys (@RoxasXIIIkeys) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

In related news, the creator of both Silent Hill and Gravity Rush has teased the first details for his new upcoming project.