‘Silent Hill’ producer wants more studios to pitch games for the series

Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto has shared that he wants “creators from around the world who love Silent Hill” to pitch games for the horror series.

In October, Konami announced several upcoming Silent Hill projects including Bloober Team‘s Silent Hill 2 remake as well as Silent Hill Townfall, which is in the works at No Code and will be published by Annapurna Interactive.

Today (January 16), IGN published an interview with several key figures in the franchise, including composer Akira Yamaoka, concept artist Masahiro Ito, and series producer Motoi Okamoto.

Advertisement

On the topic of Konami‘s October showcase, Okamoto explained why the company chose to work with more studios to develop the series.

“There’s only so much we can do ourselves, which means we need to work with lots of different indie creators if we want to make lots of different Silent Hills,” explained Okamoto. “That’s why we made moves to work together with people around the world who want to make Silent Hill games and approached Bloober Team, as well as Annapurna Interactive and No Code.”

While Okamoto admitted that “there are some projects that never actually got off the ground,” he teased that overall “the number of projects we have will only continue to grow.”

“The fact we were reviving Silent Hill was a secret until now, so we couldn’t exactly go out and yell, ‘Hey, everyone! Bring us your Silent Hill projects!’ We can do that now, so if creators from around the world who love Silent Hill bring us their pitches, I promise to look through every one of them. We’re all ears.”

Looking ahead, Okamoto says Konami has been “talking with many creators and are still having lots of discussions about what to do going forward.”

Advertisement

Yamaoka added that he would like to see another 100 years of the horror series, while Ito wants it to become “something diverse” that fans “aren’t even able to imagine”.

Earlier in the month, Bloober Team revealed that it has only made “very safe” changes in its remake of the second game, and shared that the studio was “thunderstruck” when it learned it would be working on the iconic horror series.