‘Silent Hill: Townfall’ fans dig up the trailer’s creepy hidden messages

Silent Hill fans have discovered several hidden messages in the first trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall, one of four upcoming games in the survival horror series.

Last Tuesday (October 18), Konami revealed Silent Hill Townfall, a “co-production with Annapurna Interactive and multiple BAFTA award-winning No Code Studios.”

While details on the game have been kept under wraps so far, Townfall‘s first eerie trailer features a tape recorder and a man appearing to muse on why he’s been trapped in the town of Silent Hill.

When the trailer was released, No Code creative director Jon McKellan shared that the studio wouldn’t be sharing any more news until 2023, but “until then, it might be worth watching that trailer again, and seeing what you might have missed.”

As spotted by Eurogamer, Silent Hill fans took McKellan’s suggestion and have discovered several hidden messages in Townfall‘s trailer.

On Reddit, a user trawling the trailer’s higher frequencies found that the trailer’s spectrograph pattern spells out “Whatever heart this town had has now stopped.”

Additionally, pausing the trailer at the right time revealed an image stating “Thy flesh is weak,” along with morse code for an S.O.S. signal. The flickering images on Townfall‘s teaser have been a separate discussion entirely, with this Reddit user putting all of the trailer’s brief pictures together.

Beyond the trailer itself, Twitter user Yaptho found that by subtracting two seemingly-identical images posted by No Code and Annapurna Interactive, the message “I don’t know how to leave” appeared.

It’s been a busy month for Silent Hill fans. Along with the reveal of Townfall, Konami also announced that two more new games, a film, and a remake of Silent Hill 2 are also on the way.