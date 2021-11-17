‘Six Days In Fallujah’ delayed by a year as dev team doubles in size

Six Days In Fallujah has been delayed by more than a year as the development team at Victura doubles in size.

In a statement shared on their website, Victura CEO Peter Tamte said: “It became clear that recreating these true stories at a high quality was going to require more people, capital, and time than we had. Doubling our team is just one of many things we’re doing to make sure Six Days in Fallujah brings new kinds of tactical and emotional depth to military shooters.”

Six Days In Fallujah is now scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Originally developed by Atomic Games in 2009 before being cancelled, Six Days In Fallujah was revived earlier this year by Highwire Games, which is led by many of the people who co-invented the original Halo and Destiny games.

According to Victura, the game was conceived by a Marine who was badly wounded during the battle, and developed with help from more than 100 Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians. Six Days in Fallujah mixes documentary with gameplay to recreate true stories from the 2004 Second Battle for Fallujah in Iraq. The game aims to give players a deeper understanding of urban warfare through the stories and struggles of both service-members and civilians.

Earlier this year, Tamte revealed that the game will attempt to put players in the position of the US marines but is “not trying to make a political commentary about whether or not the war itself was a good or a bad idea.”

However the company released a statement soon after saying they “understand the events recreated in Six Days in Fallujah are inseparable from politics”.

Recently released gameplay footage of Six Days In Fallujah shows off “procedural architecture” technology. The technology will essentially create a new map every time, making it impossible for players to breeze through missions. Instead, they will have to rely on their instincts and approach every mission with extreme caution.