‘Six Days in Fallujah’ publishers say game is “not trying to make a political commentary”

Victura, the publishers of Six Days In Fallujah, have said that the game is not attempting to make a “political commentary” about the Iraq War.

Peter Tamte, the head of Victura, recently revealed that the game will attempt to put players in the position of the US marines, and added that developers Highwire Games are “not trying to make a political commentary about whether or not the war itself was a good or a bad idea.”

Speaking to Polygon, Tamte discussed the game’s portrayal of the US military’s use of white phosphorus and depleted uranium munitions.

“I have two concerns with including phosphorus as a weapon,” he said. “Number one is that it’s not a part of the stories that these guys told us, so I don’t have an authentic, factual basis on which to tell that. That’s most important. Number two is, I don’t want sensational types of things to distract from the parts of that experience.”

Tamte explained that “almost all the outrage I’ve heard are from people who were not in Fallujah,” before adding: “I think we live in a culture where we feel the responsibility to defend people, whether they want to be defended or not, on social media, and I am sure that there are people who are in Fallujah who will be offended.”

War *is* political machinations. That's the entire thing about war. It's politics that leads to people killing each other. The entire point is political gain or the diminishment of the other party's political power. In the case of Iraq, it was neither: the US made up a reason. pic.twitter.com/bxPy1VLZeT — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) February 15, 2021

Tamte’s words have sparked debate online, with Rami Ismal of gamedev.world taking to Twitter yesterday (February 15) to criticise the stance of Tamte in a long thread.

“OK, we’re going to go through this and explain why it sucks,” Ismal captioned his first tweet on the subject.

Six Days in Fallujah was cancelled nearly twelve years ago after criticism from the press at the time, as well as anti-war group Stop the War coalition. It has only recently been announced for release by Victura this year, for PC and Console.