Six ‘Pokémon’ announcements are coming this week

The Pokémon Company has announced that it will reveal news about six different Pokémon games this week.

Ahead of Pokémon Day on February 27, The Pokémon Company has revealed that a new announcement will be made every day, covering six Pokémon titles. The news was shared on The Pokémon Company’s Japanese Twitter account (via VGC).

Pokémon Day celebrates the release of the first-ever Pokémon games in Japan, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green.

The games that will be covered are Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Café Mix, Pokémon Unite, P25 Music, and Pokémon GO. However, there will be no news for the most recent game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The listed announcements are slated for the lead up to Pokémon Day, but there could still be some surprises on the day itself. This could include news for Arceus or the potential announcement of the next main series title.

Nintendo recently announced that Pokémon Legends: Arceus sold more than 6.5million copies. The news was shared in a tweet from the official Nintendo Of America Twitter account that said, “Thank you to the more than 6.5million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on an exciting new adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.” The title accounted for almost half of all boxed game sales in the UK the week it was released.

Earlier this month (February 2), Nintendo released an official library of Pokémon soundtracks from the original Diamond and Pearl. The announcement was made after Nintendo took down several videos from content creators who used their music. According to Nintendo, the new sound library files will be usable in personal video and music creation.

