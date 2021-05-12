‘Skull & Bones’ is delayed again, might only be out in 2023

Ubisoft’s much-delayed pirate adventure game Skull & Bones has been pushed back once again.

The developer talked about the state of the forthcoming title during its latest financial report on Tuesday (May 11), noting that the game “will now be released in 2022-2023”. In a call with investors following the report, Ubisoft chief financial officer Frederick Duguet said that development has been “advancing well” over the past year, but did not give a reason for the game’s further delay.

“We strongly believe in the team’s creative vision and they have been given an increasingly ambitious mandate for the game,” he said, per VGC. “Production led by [Ubisoft] Singapore has been advancing well over the past 12 months and the promise is better than ever. The additional time will allow the team to fully deliver on its vision.”

Duguet also revealed that the Ubisoft Singapore studio has brought on additional help to assist in the game’s development. “We increased the associate studios that are working with them at the moment so there’s a good and big team now working on the game,” he said, “and the last 12 months have really been good in terms of the way things were coming along, so we are confident they can really bring something really exceptional for the market.”

Last November, Ubisoft Singapore had removed managing director Hugues Ricour from his position following a “leadership audit”. It’s currently unclear if Ricour’s exit had any effect on the much-delayed Skull & Bones.

Back in September 2020, Skull & Bones’ creative director Elisabeth Pellen addressed the delay of the game in a letter, where she also briefly outlined what fans can expect from the team in the future and reiterated her team’s dedication to launching the title.

“Critical questions needed to be addressed over the past several months such as: how do we modernize the classic pirate fantasy? How do we ensure a more immersive and visceral experience? How do we create cool and memorable moments in-game? For most of these questions to be answered, it was clear that we needed more development time.”