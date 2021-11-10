‘Skyrim Anniversary Edition’ release trailer revealed

Bethesda has released a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition ahead of its release.

The trailer shows begin by showing off some of the content that will be available in the collection. “Explore a decade’s worth of content” reads a caption as clips from the large number of DLC that are part of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition are shown.

Advertisement

The trailer also invites players to “Explore Skyrim with new gear and magic”. The trailer also reiterates that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition contains Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn expansions.

This trailer comes a few days after Bethesda confirmed the price and upgrade paths for the new release.

In a new blog post shared November 5, the publisher revealed that the Skyrim Anniversary Edition on digital storefronts will cost USD $49.99 / EUR €54.99 / GBP £47.99 / AUD $79.95 at launch.

For players who already own Skyrim Special Edition, the MSRP for the anniversary upgrade on digital storefronts will be USD $19.99 / EUR €19.99 / GBP £15.99 / AUD $29.95 at launch.

Bethesda also confirmed that physical copies of the release will make their way to store shelves, but for players wanting to use the Creator Club content, they’ll have to connect to the internet in order to redeem and access the items.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is set to launch on November 11 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5. The game will be adding new Creation Club content when it releases, including quests referencing Morrowind and Oblivion, while also introducing a new fishing mechanic.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Rockstar has revealed the list of music that is included in GTA: The Trilogy Remastered.